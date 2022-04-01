Hyundai to Make Electric Cars Behave Like Cars With Engines

Hyundai’s lineup of Electric Vehicles (EVs) has garnered significant fame in several major markets. However, the automaker seeks to cater to people’s desire for a traditional car-like experience in new EVs that have no sound or vibration.

One of Hyundai’s patent documents revealed a system that mimics idling, gear changes, stopping/starting, and other mannerisms of an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) car.

A report from The Drive suggests that Hyundai is developing this system for EV drivers who, “may be bored due to the absence of an ICE, a transmission, a clutch, or the like.” Therefore, Hyundai plans to program its EVs to have them act like normal cars with engines.

The new system will be easily compatible with all EVs. It will use the speakers to make engine-like sounds, have a digital cluster that shows fictional engine data such as RPMs, and use the drive motor to simulate vibrations.

Automotive journalists have already taken some automakers like Porsche, Audi, and BMW to task for introducing needless gimmicks in their electric vehicles. Time will tell if Hyundai’s new system is good enough to catch the fancy of car enthusiasts.