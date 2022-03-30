This Innovation in Cars’ Touchscreens Increase Driver Focus by 50%

Touchscreen-based infotainment systems are regarded as a wonderful addition to modern cars due to their intuitiveness and user-friendliness. Tech companies are trying to improve them further by adding new attributes like predictive touch.

According to reports, predictive touchscreens can reduce the number of required touch inputs and improve a driver’s focus on the road by up to 50 percent.

Functionality

This technology is based on artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors that predict a user’s action and perform it accordingly, eliminating the necessity of physical touch.

Predictive touch screens feature a Time of Flight (ToF) camera that reads a user’s finger movement before it reaches the screen. It uses infrared light to scan finger movement, such that the light hits the fingers and bounces back towards the sensors which aid the AI system in executing the correct command.

Utility

The new system will minimize distractions and effort, specifically for drivers. Infotainment systems have a significant impact on an individual’s decision to purchase a particular car.

New models from Volkswagen, Stellantis Group, and other major automakers have faced criticism for their poor touch-based infotainment systems, which has influenced their sales figures as a result.

Experts speculate that predictive touch-based systems will add convenience and create more desirability for the latest cars.