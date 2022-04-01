Imam-ul-Haq Now Has a Better Record Than Babar and Kohli

Pakistan opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq is one of the consistent performers in the current Pakistan setup. At this stage of his career, he boasts a better record than Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Zaheer Abbas.

The left-handed-opening batter joined the likes of South African batter, Hashim Amla and Pakistan’s legendary batter Zaheer Abbas after scoring two back-to-back hundreds against Australia on the list of most runs after 48 innings.

Imam, who is the only Pakistani batter to score two consecutive centuries both in Test and ODI against Australia, has featured in 48 matches so far and scored 2,232 runs at an average of 51.90 while also scoring 9 hundreds.

At the top of the charts is South African batter, Hashim Amla, who has scored 2,455 runs at an average of 58.45 including eight ODI centuries. Zaheer Abbas and Babar Azam are just behind with 2,166 and 2,053 runs respectively at the same stage of their careers respectively.