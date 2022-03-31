Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Hashim Amla’s Record

Imam-ul-Haq became the fastest batter to smash 9 ODI hundreds with consecutive centuries against Australia. Pakistani opener took only 48 innings to achieve the feat, surpassing legendary batter, Hashim Amla.
Starting his career with a hundred on debut, Imam-ul-Haq knows how to pile on the centuries. After a remarkable century in the first ODI, Imam-ul-Haq smashed yet another hundred in the second match of the home series against Australia.
Scoring the ninth century of the format in his 48th innings, Imam-ul-Haq became the fastest batter to achieve the milestone. He overtook South African legend, Hashim Amla, who recorded nine centuries in 52 ODI innings.
Imam-ul-Haq scored 106 runs off 97 balls before losing his wicket to Adam Zampa. Pakistan are currently 229 for 2 chasing 348 against Australia in the second ODI.
Here’s the list of fastest batters to score 9 centuries in ODI format:
|Player
|Innings
|Team
|Imam-ul-Haq
|48
|Pakistan
|Hashim Amla
|52
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock
|53
|South Africa
|Babar Azam
|61
|Pakistan
|Jonny Bairstow
|66
|England