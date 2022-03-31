Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Hashim Amla’s Record

By Ayna Dua | Published Mar 31, 2022 | 10:27 pm

Imam-ul-Haq became the fastest batter to smash 9 ODI hundreds with consecutive centuries against Australia. Pakistani opener took only 48 innings to achieve the feat, surpassing legendary batter, Hashim Amla.

ALSO READ

Starting his career with a hundred on debut, Imam-ul-Haq knows how to pile on the centuries. After a remarkable century in the first ODI, Imam-ul-Haq smashed yet another hundred in the second match of the home series against Australia.

Scoring the ninth century of the format in his 48th innings, Imam-ul-Haq became the fastest batter to achieve the milestone. He overtook South African legend, Hashim Amla, who recorded nine centuries in 52 ODI innings.

ALSO READ

Imam-ul-Haq scored 106 runs off 97 balls before losing his wicket to Adam Zampa. Pakistan are currently 229 for 2 chasing 348 against Australia in the second ODI.

Here’s the list of fastest batters to score 9 centuries in ODI format:

Player Innings Team
Imam-ul-Haq 48 Pakistan
Hashim Amla 52 South Africa
Quinton de Kock 53 South Africa
Babar Azam 61 Pakistan
Jonny Bairstow 66 England

Also Read

Ayna Dua

close
>