Sindh Announces Holiday for Schools and Offices

The Sindh Government has announced to keep all public and private schools, colleges, universities, and offices all over the province closed on 4 April, Monday.

According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh, the public holiday in the province has been declared on account of the death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

ALSO READ Here are Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges in Sindh

4 April 2022 will mark the 42nd death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party and ninth Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On 5 July 1977, General Zia-ul-Haq deposed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a military coup. On 3 September, Bhutto was arrested on the charges of the murder of his political rival, Nawab Muhammad Ahmad Khan Kasuri.

ALSO READ 12 Children Pass Out After Eating Kulfi In Larkana

On 24 October 1977, proceedings against Bhutto started at the Lahore High Court under the then Chief Justice Maulvi Mushtaq Hussain. On 18 March 1978, Bhutto was found guilty of Kasuri’s murder and was sentenced to death.

On 24 March 1979, the Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed Bhutto’s appeal against the death sentence and upheld the decision of the lower court. On 4 April 1979, Bhutto was hanged at the Central Jail Rawalpindi.