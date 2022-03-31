Here are Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced the revised timings for all public schools and colleges in the province during Ramadan.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD), the morning shift in primary schools will start at 7 AM and end at 11:30 AM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

ALSO READ Islamabad Announces Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges

The evening shift will start at 11:45 AM and end at 2:45 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The evening shift will end before Friday’s congregational prayer.

On the other hand, the morning shift in secondary and higher secondary schools will start at 7 AM and end at 10:30 AM while the evening shift will start at 10:45 AM and end at 1:15 PM.

ALSO READ Ramadan Timings Announced for Punjab’s Schools and Colleges

Earlier today, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) first announced the revised timings for schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Islamabad for Ramadan.

Following in the footsteps of the FDE, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) also announced the new timings for schools and colleges respectively for Ramadan.