In another incident of consumption of unhygienic food, more than a dozen children fainted due to the consumption of fake kulfi in Larkana. The incident took place in a suburban village, Sahib Khan Lashari, where children fell unconscious after consuming inedible food.

As per details, the children bought kulfi from a local food seller in Larkana and fell sick after eating it. They were rushed to the emergency ward of a local hospital, where two of them are in critical condition.

Earlier in February, a similar case made headlines when 11 members of a family fainted after consuming stale, unhygienic food. The family had bought chicken tikka from a local shop in Larkana and passed out after consuming the stale food. According to the media, the family was immediately taken to the hospital, where they were given administered medical aid.

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of poor food hygiene standards being the cause of death in Pakistan. Consumption of unsafe food creates a vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition, affecting infants, young children, old people, and the sick.