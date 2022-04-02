PIA Bans Pilots and Cabin Crew From Fasting in Ramadan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has banned its pilots and cabin crew members from observing the fasts during the holy month of Ramadan.

The move is part of the in-flight safety measures of the PIA, which have been issued recently by the PIA’s General Manager of Flight Services, Aamir Bashir.

In a recently published safety bulletin, the national flag carrier stated that fasting –refraining from eating and drinking– is one of the major factors behind decreased performance of human beings.

A proper diet is imperative to fulfill the physical and psychological demands of flying. Focusing on diet and its link with flight performance can avoid human errors leading to plane crashes.

Therefore, whenever on flying duty, pilots and cabin crew members should keep in mind different factors such as fatigue, performance degradation, and safety of other people and abstain from fasting during Ramadan.

On the other hand, the national flag carrier has also given the option of leave to pilots and cabin crew members not willing to give up fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.