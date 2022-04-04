Babar Leads List of Captains With Highest Batting Averages

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam has been remarkable for the Men in Green ever since assuming the role of captaincy in all three formats of the game. Babar has been exceptional with the bat, particularly in the ODI format.

His two consecutive centuries against Australia in the second and third ODI helped Pakistan register a historic 2-1 win in the series and post crucial points on the ICC World Cup Super League points table.

The number one batter in the world also became the captain with the highest batting average in ODI cricket history (minimum 10 innings). Babar now averages 90.20 in 12 innings he has played as captain of the Green Shirts. He is followed by the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who averaged 72.65 in 91 innings he played as captain of his side.

Here are the captains with the highest batting averages: (min 10 innings)

Player Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Babar Azam 12 90.20 104.64 158 Virat Kohli 91 72.65 98.28 160 Tom Latham 14 68.00 96.76 140* AB de Villiers 98 63.94 110.48 162* Rohit Sharma 13 62.10 98.25 208*

The flamboyant batter has been breaking batting records in the 50-over format ever since his debut seven years ago. He recently became the fastest batter in the world to score 15 and 16 ODI centuries. He surpassed legendary South African batter, Hashim Amla to achieve the feat.