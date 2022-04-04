For The First Time in 118 Years Tarawih Was Held in Times Square New York [Video]

In an unprecedented development, the authorities in New York City allowed the Muslim community to break their fasts and hold congregational Tarawih prayers at the city’s iconic Times Square to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Times Square is a major commercial hub and tourist destination in midtown Manhattan in New York City. It is one of the world’s most visited tourist spots and attracts over 50 million visitors each year.

Around 1,500 Muslims from all over the US and Canada participated in the historic event. They broke their fasts and prayed Maghrib, Isha, and Tarawih prayers in congregation at the Times Square on the first Ramadan.

Muslims perform Tarawih prayers in the most famous square in New York, "Times Square" for the first time in the city's history, as a welcome to the holy month. About 1,500 people gathered to pray , And Some have delivered sermons about #Ramadan and its importance.

The arrangements for the Iftar and prayers were made by Project ZamZam, a US-based organization striving to bridge the exponentially rising education gap in Palestine due to the ongoing Israeli occupation.

Last month, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution that recognized the holy month of Ramadan and supported the public broadcasting of Azaan throughout the year.

Under the resolution, barring Fajar and Isha prayers, Minneapolis’ mosques can give Azaan on loudspeakers three times a day, provided that the volume remains below a certain decibel limit.