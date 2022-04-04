Hanna Lake to be Desalted for Water Sports

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, on Sunday, directed the desalting of Hanna Lake’s main canal on a priority basis to promote canoeing sports.

He issued this directive during his visit to the Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy (HDWSA), the province’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Olympic sports training center at Hanna Lake.

The founder of HDWSA, Hayatullah Khan Durrani, thanked the Chief Secretary for his measures to promote the sport.

He also briefed the Chief Secretary about the role of the academy, informing him that about 37 yearly activities are organized there under the umbrella of the Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation.

“National players of canoeing and rowing are trained here under the supervision of qualified coaches as per International Canoe Federation (ICF) rules,” said Hayatullah.

He also invited Mathar Rana to attend the next canoeing sports activities as a chief guest.

It is to be noted that Hanna Lake is Pakistan’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Center. The last water sports activities at the lake were held in December 2021.