Australian Head Coach Opens Up on ‘Memorable’ Pakistan Tour

Australian head coach, Andrew McDonald expressed his delight at the national team’s tour of Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. During a virtual press conference prior to the one-off T20I between the two sides, McDonald stated that the tour has been remarkable in all aspects and was certainly memorable for the entire Australian squad.

McDonald appreciated the support the Australians received from Pakistan cricket supporters and thanked them for welcoming the team with open arms.

The head coach expressed his delight at his team overcoming the odds against a strong Pakistan side and winning the historic three-match Test series 1-0. He stated that beating Pakistan in their own backyard is no easy feat and lauded the players for their exceptional performance.

The 40-year old showered praises on Pakistan and their captain, Babar Azam, for staging an epic comeback in the ODI series. He said that Pakistan played brilliant cricket in the ODI series and termed Babar as a ‘world-class’ batter.

The Men in Green bounced back after losing the first ODI to take the series 2-1. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq were the stars of the show as they scored 2 centuries and one-half century each in the three-match series. Babar was named as player of the series as he finished as the highest scorer in the three matches.

Australia’s historic tour will come to an end on Tuesday night as the two teams face off in the one and only T20I. The match is scheduled to commence at 8:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.