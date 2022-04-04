PSX Crashes in Early Trading Due to Political Crisis

Pakistan equities had a selling spree across the board today as constitutional surprises over the weekend caused the market to feel the political heat on Monday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a frantic sell-off during the early trading hours, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,100 points in intraday trading. After opening trade at 44,364.96 points, the market showcased bearish sentiments, with the KSE-100 index losing 1,100.99 points in the day.

At the time of filing this report, the KSE-100 was down by 776 points or 1.72 percent at 44,375.72 points.

JS Global’s Assistant Vice President, Muhammad Waqas Ghani, told ProPakistani that

The market was already in red when the trading session at PSX started and dropped 1,100 points in the first few minutes primarily owing to a lack of clarity on the political front. The market has eventually recovered a little from there but seemingly will remain under pressure until clarity emerges on the political front. The market will closely follow developments in the supreme court hearing which will likely help set the tone for the coming days.

He added, “The forex market is also expected to remain under pressure due to inconclusive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), depleting foreign exchange reserves owing to loan repayments and elevated commodity prices triggering inflation”.

Today’s drop comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the Parliament on Sunday – a step toward fresh elections subsequent to an attempt to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office.

The Parliamentary Speaker’s decision to deny a no-confidence vote against the premier, followed by the dissolution of the National Assembly, has caused a constitutional crisis, with the opposition planning to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The market soared on Friday and jumped over 200 points as investors cherry-picked stocks that had dropped to attractive valuations. At the time, investors had ignored all negative cues and posted nominal gains in anticipation of encouraging financial results for the quarter that ended on 31 March and a decline in the international prices of oil.

This is an intra-day market update.