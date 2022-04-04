Naseem Shah Shares His Thoughts on Playing County Cricket [Video]

Young Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah expressed his excitement at playing English county cricket for the first time in his career. Naseem was signed by county club, Gloucestershire, for the first half of the County Championship and the group stages of the T20 Blast.

ALSO READ Australian Captain Expresses Desire to Sign Babar Azam for Big Bash League

The duration of his availability will depend upon his selection in the national side for the three-match ODI series against West Indies scheduled to commence in early June. While Naseem has been a regular for the Test side, he is still waiting to earn a maiden call-up to the limited-overs side.

19-year old shared his excitement at joining Gloucestershire in a short video uploaded on various social media platforms by the official account of the county side itself.

Naseem revealed that fellow Pakistani player, Zafar Gohar, who is also a part of the Gloucestershire squad, talked to him about the players and the club. Naseem said that he has interacted with a lot of players and everyone has been welcoming and it feels great to be a part of the squad.

ALSO READ A Look at Decline of Hasan Ali From Superstar to Liability [Stats]

The fiery pacer stated that he is enjoying his stay at Bristol and is looking forward to playing his first match for the side. Naseem jokingly added that he feels wonderful coming from 38 degrees back home to -1 degrees in Bristol.

Check out the video of the interview: