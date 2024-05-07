Matric Students in Sindh Seen Using Phones Amid Power Outages and Delayed Exams

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 7, 2024 | 4:34 pm
Education

Students and teachers in Karachi are grappling with significant challenges including power outages and delays in receiving examination papers.

Amid ongoing matriculation exams for classes 9 and 10 in various cities of Sindh, students and teachers in Karachi are grappling with significant challenges including power outages and delays in receiving examination papers.

At North Nazimabad’s Block F Government Boys School, the lack of electricity has heightened the stress of the examination environment for students and teachers.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the ban on mobile phones at examination centers could not be enforced, allowing students to use their devices freely despite the education board’s prohibition.

The situation is compounded by reports of ongoing delays in receiving examination papers. Despite allegations of leaked papers, Board Chairman Sharaf Ali has dismissed such claims.

In response to challenges faced by centers receiving papers late, the chairman announced additional time to compensate for delays. However, concerns persist regarding the integrity and efficiency of the examination process, particularly regarding paper distribution issues.

ALSO READ

Earlier, reports emerged of a leaked Grade 9 computer science paper circulating on social media platforms on the day of the examination. The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) is currently unable to confirm the authenticity of the leaked paper, with ongoing investigations to determine its validity heightening anxiety among students and authorities.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>