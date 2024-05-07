Matric Students in Sindh Seen Using Phones Amid Power Outages and Delayed Exams

Amid ongoing matriculation exams for classes 9 and 10 in various cities of Sindh, students and teachers in Karachi are grappling with significant challenges including power outages and delays in receiving examination papers.

At North Nazimabad’s Block F Government Boys School, the lack of electricity has heightened the stress of the examination environment for students and teachers.

Additionally, the ban on mobile phones at examination centers could not be enforced, allowing students to use their devices freely despite the education board’s prohibition.

The situation is compounded by reports of ongoing delays in receiving examination papers. Despite allegations of leaked papers, Board Chairman Sharaf Ali has dismissed such claims.

In response to challenges faced by centers receiving papers late, the chairman announced additional time to compensate for delays. However, concerns persist regarding the integrity and efficiency of the examination process, particularly regarding paper distribution issues.

ALSO READ More Matric Exam Papers Leaked in Sindh

Earlier, reports emerged of a leaked Grade 9 computer science paper circulating on social media platforms on the day of the examination. The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) is currently unable to confirm the authenticity of the leaked paper, with ongoing investigations to determine its validity heightening anxiety among students and authorities.