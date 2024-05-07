Indonesia Introduces New Visa Options for Foreigners

Indonesia is embracing foreign guests and residents with open arms through a series of innovative visa policies aimed at simplifying procedures, cutting costs, and spurring tourism and investment.

Streamlined Residency Renewals

In a groundbreaking move, Indonesia now allows foreigners residing in the country to renew their residence permits seamlessly, without the inconvenience of leaving.

The bridging visa, valid for 60 days, facilitates a smooth transition for expats, eliminating the need for them to depart Indonesia during the renewal process. It’s worth noting that the transitional residence permit will lapse if the individual exits the country.

Application Process and Protocol

To obtain the bridging visa, foreigners must apply within Indonesia, as per immigration regulations. Applicants must complete the visa process and settle associated fees at least three days before their current residence permit expires to avoid complications.

Moreover, individuals acquiring the bridging visa post-expiration of their prior residence permit are exempt from overstay penalties.

Benefits Galore

This initiative offers mutual benefits. Foreign residents save time, money, and the stress of international travel, while Indonesia enjoys enhanced legal stability for residents and a more efficient permit renewal process.

No More Overstays

Those whose previous residence permits have expired can also benefit from the bridging visa. By applying at least three days before expiry and paying the requisite fee, they can avoid being classified as overstaying.

Extended Stays for Tourists and Business Travelers

Keen on immersing yourself in Indonesia’s rich tapestry of culture and nature for extended periods? A new five-year multiple-entry visa caters to both tourism and business needs.

This visa permits stays of up to 60 days per visit and is ideal for frequent travelers or those planning prolonged stays. The visa, priced at $972, is available for online application.

Explore Boundlessly

Holders of the five-year multiple-entry visa can traverse Indonesia’s diverse landscapes, reunite with loved ones, and engage in various activities and meetings. However, it’s important to note that this visa does not authorize employment.

More Visa Enhancements on the Horizon

Indonesia is dedicated to attracting visitors and investments alike. Plans are underway to ease visa requirements for citizens from 20 countries, making exploration of this Southeast Asian gem even more accessible.

Investing in Indonesia’s Tomorrow

The Indonesian government is also simplifying procedures for foreign investors keen on contributing to the development of the new capital city, Nusantara. The minimum investment threshold for a Golden Visa, offering a five-year stay, has been slashed from $25 million to $5 million. Similarly, for a ten-year stay, the minimum investment has been reduced from $50 million to $10 million.

These new visa policies underscore Indonesia’s dedication to fostering a more hospitable environment for foreign residents and visitors alike. With streamlined processes, extended stay options, and lowered investment requirements, Indonesia is poised to emerge as an even more enticing destination for travel and investment.