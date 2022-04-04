Punjab Takes Several Measures to Prevent Forest Fires

The Forest, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department of Punjab has declared a three-month fire season, banning citizens from carrying a wide range of items in the province’s forests during this period.

The fire season will be observed from 16 April to 15 July in Murree, Kotli Sattain, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta, Patriata, Ghora Gali, Bansra Gali, Lower Topa, Panjar, Lehtar, and Karwar.

Citizens will be barred from carrying matches, cigarettes, axes, saws, and knives in the forests mentioned above for three months starting from 16 April.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at major forest routes to keep an eye on visitors. Private vehicles have been banned from entering the forests as well and no one will be allowed to use wood sawing machines within a 10 km radius.

The department has increased security at these forests and set up camp offices in them. 8 Range Officers, 20 Block Officers, 12 Forest Guards, and 13 drivers of the Timber Division have been temporarily transferred to the Security Division.

The employees have also been banned from taking leaves as well as availing the gazetted holidays announced by authorities. The employees will be required to stay alert 24/7 regardless of weekends, Ramadan, and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.