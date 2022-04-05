Legendary Mountaineer Muhammad Karim Passes Away

Pakistan’s legendary mountaineer, Muhammad Karim breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi after fighting liver disease for a year.

According to the details, the 72-year-old world-famous mountaineer who belonged to Hushe valley of District Ghanche, Gilgit-Baltistan was hospitalized for the past two months.

Little Karim was fighting liver disease since last year but a transplant was not possible due to his age. His funeral prayers were offered at Sofia Masjid in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Last year in February, Pakistan’s high-altitude mountaineer, Ali Sadpara also lost his life on K2 as he was declared missing on 5 February 2021.

Karim holds the world record for climbing the 8,035 meters high Gasherbrum 2 without supplementary oxygen. He had also scaled the Gasherbrum-I (8035m) in 1985, and Broad Peak (8048m) in 1986.

In 1985, French documentary maker, Laurent Chevallier shot a documentary based on Karim where he was acknowledged as ‘Superman’. In 1997, the same filmmaker shot another documentary based on the mountaineering legend, this time titled ‘Mister Karim.’