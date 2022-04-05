Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious Global Healthcare Award

Renowned Pakistani professor, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, has been conferred the John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award in recognition of his achievements in global health research,

Dr. Zulfiqar has received the prestigious award for his research paper titled “Maternal and Child Nutrition: The First 1,000 Days,” which includes an evaluation of evidence-based interventions in child and maternal health for marginalized populations in the first thousand days after birth.

Besides Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, 4 other scientists have received the John Dirks Global Health Award, which recognizes the world’s top scientists who have contributed to global health research.

In an official statement after announcing the award, Gairdner Foundation, a Canadian non-profit organization that gives the prestigious award each year, said that Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta has always focused on improving the child and maternal health and nutrition of the marginalized communities.

About Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta completed his MBBS from Khyber Medical College in Peshawar in 1977. He won the “Best Graduate of the Year” award and received a gold medal for his outstanding academic achievements during MBBS. Dr. Zulfiqar completed his Ph.D. at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1996.

Besides, Dr. Zulfiqar is a fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh, Royal College of Physicians London, Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health London, and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta has numerous awards to his name. In 2016, Dr. Zulfiqar had received the Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan and won The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) Award.