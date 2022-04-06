Philippines Reevaluates ‘Faulty’ BrahMos Missile Deal With India After Pakistan Fiasco

The Philippines Defense Ministry, on Tuesday, summoned the Indian ambassador for clarification on the “accidental firing” of the BrahMos missile into Pakistan.

Indian ambassador, Shambhu S. Kumaran, was asked to explain what happened with the BrahMos missile on the night of 9 March. The ambassador was asked if the nuclear-capable missiles are ‘faulty’ and if the Philippines should review the BrahMos deal with India.

The Philippines had signed a $328 million deal to buy three batteries of the BrahMos missile from India.

The Indian ambassador told the Philippines Defense Minister that there is no technical issue with BrahMos missiles. He also informed the minister that an investigation is being carried out, and the report will be shared with the Philippines once it is available.

India had ‘accidentally’ fired the BrahMos missile into Pakistan on the night of 9 March 2022.

On 11 March, the Indian Ministry of Defence admitted that the “high-speed flying object” that had landed in Pakistan on 9 March, was in fact a missile that had been “accidentally fired” due to a “technical malfunction.”

This missile is believed to be a BrahMos, even though the Indian defense ministry had not specified the missile that was misfired.