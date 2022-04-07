Federal Directorate of Education Set to Open Seven Institutions in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is ready to open seven new schools and colleges in Islamabad by August 2022.

The inauguration of these schools and colleges is waiting for the approval of the Ministry of Education, reported Dawn.

Spokesperson Abdul Waheed said that the institutions were in the pipeline for years, and with their construction completed, the classes will start in August 2022.

FDE’s Director Planning, Mr. Inam Jahangir, said that the directorate had issued the formal notification of institutions, which include five colleges and two schools. He added that the process of procurement of furniture had also begun.

Mr. Inam Jehangir further said that the FDE Director-General had directed the to ensure opening of these institutions from the upcoming academic session which the directorate had achieved within time.

The new institutions are Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-15, IMCB G-13/2, Islamabad Model School (I-V) Gohra Shahan, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) G-14/4, IMCB Pakistan Town, and IMCG G-13/1.

Classes will begin at Mera Bagwal College in August. This college is located in a rural area near Bhara Kahu and was constructed back in 1989. However, due to the negligence of successive governments it had not been operational. However, during the tenure of PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz, the FDE took over possession of the college building after continuous efforts from the MNA.

The directorate has prepared a PC-I worth Rs. 250 million for necessary repair and maintenance besides procurement of furniture. In addition, under PC-I, the FDE is set to hire over 100 teaching and non-teaching staff contractually for three years.

The FDE Spokesperson ensured that the directorate was hiring teachers on merit.