Pakistan Post Rings Alarms After Receiving Bag From Israel

Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) has strongly condemned the arrival of mail bags from Israel in Pakistan through Pakistan Post.

In a statement, the PFP questioned why the national postal service received a postal bag from a country with which Pakistan has no diplomatic and trade relations.

ALSO READ CDA Fails to Submit Data of Benami Land in Islamabad to FBR’s Wing

“Pakistan does not recognize Israel, then receiving mail from Israel is a matter of concern,” the statement said, recalling that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that “Israel is an illegitimate state.”

The foundation urged President Arif Alvi to take notice of the matter, and order an inquiry.

ALSO READ PTA Bans SMS Marketing of Illegal Housing Schemes Located in Lahore

“Such incidents call into question Pakistan’s integrity and sovereignty,” the statement said, urging the President to seek answers from the high officials of the postal service.

They also demanded that postal exchange with Israel must be immediately banned.

The leadership of Palestine Foundation Pakistan comprises members from all major political parties, including PTI, PPP, JI, MQM-P, PML-N, and others.