PSEB to Establish 10 Software Technology Parks This Year

The Pakistan Software Export Board is set to establish ten software technology parks by June this year.

The project aims to set up a network of technology parks in secondary and tertiary cities and towns of Pakistan by converting public/private owned, dilapidated or defunct office buildings/factories/warehouses to provide IT-enabled office space to IT & ITeS companies at affordable rates.

The purpose of establishing software technology parks in existing building facilities in secondary and tertiary cities of Pakistan as well as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, is to ensure the availability of cost-effective, affordable office space and reliable ICT infrastructure with uninterrupted internet services and electric power supply for IT SME’s and startups.

According to PSEB, buildings have been identified in eight cities, i.e., Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jamshoro, Abbottabad, Mangora Sawat, and Khuzdar. The establishment of STPs in Manhesra and Quetta is under process.

An MoU has been signed between the Pakistan Software Export Board and the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences for the establishment of a software technology park in the university. An open house of the project will be held in May, in which companies will be invited to visit the space and provide feedback. After that, the agreement of IT companies on the location and available space contract awarding will be done.

ALSO READ SECP Allows Listed Companies to Use E-Voting for Making Important Decisions

According to PSEB, the project has been initiated to provide state-of-the-art IT sector facilities, along with uninterrupted high-speed internet services and training to the youth and IT professionals of the region under one roof. Private IT companies and professionals will be provided space, modern facilities, training, and guidance to enhance their business at IT Park. Inhabitant companies will receive a 25 percent rental subsidy and free internet facility during the first 12 months of the establishment of respective STP throughout the concurrency of project life.

These STPs will not only promote academia and industry linkages but also bridge gaps in technology and infrastructure access in secondary and tertiary cities, helping in boosting IT exports.