Sarfaraz Ahmed Gets Schooled for Rude Behavior With Wife [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 7, 2022 | 1:09 pm

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed came under fire on social media as the netizens called him out for rude behavior towards his wife. Sarfaraz along with his wife and son appeared as guests on a Ramadan show hosted by Nida Yasir.

During the show, Sarfaraz and his wife shared the details about their married life and why they do not talk about cricket. Sarfaraz revealed a conversation the two had during the initial years of their relationship.

Sarfaraz stated that he was having a tough time with the bat and was failing to score runs during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa in 2013. He said that he was going through a lean patch and the bouncy conditions in South Africa made it trickier for him to score runs.

The wicket-keeper batter stated that he had already been struggling for form and his wife, Khushbakht, asked him to focus more on batting to nail down his spot in the team. In response, Sarfaraz told her to mind her own business and never talk to him about performance.

“Mera coach banne ki zaroorat nahi hai, mere pas already coaches hain [Don’t try to be my coach, I already have my coaches],” Sarfaraz stated.

The story did not sit well with the social media users as they called out Sarfaraz for condescending behavior towards his wife.

