Sarfaraz Ahmed Gets Schooled for Rude Behavior With Wife [Video]

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed came under fire on social media as the netizens called him out for rude behavior towards his wife. Sarfaraz along with his wife and son appeared as guests on a Ramadan show hosted by Nida Yasir.

During the show, Sarfaraz and his wife shared the details about their married life and why they do not talk about cricket. Sarfaraz revealed a conversation the two had during the initial years of their relationship.

Sarfaraz stated that he was having a tough time with the bat and was failing to score runs during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa in 2013. He said that he was going through a lean patch and the bouncy conditions in South Africa made it trickier for him to score runs.

The wicket-keeper batter stated that he had already been struggling for form and his wife, Khushbakht, asked him to focus more on batting to nail down his spot in the team. In response, Sarfaraz told her to mind her own business and never talk to him about performance.

“Mera coach banne ki zaroorat nahi hai, mere pas already coaches hain [Don’t try to be my coach, I already have my coaches],” Sarfaraz stated.

The story did not sit well with the social media users as they called out Sarfaraz for condescending behavior towards his wife.

Check out some of the reactions:

Even though it is quite evident that both of them are taking it as a joke, the attitude on the husband's part is indeed disturbing. It is this exact concept of "Aurat hai usko kuch nahi pata" which perpetuates and feeds toxic masculinity and patriarchy. Especially in our society. — Jarar (@LeVide26) April 6, 2022

This is how controlling behavior looks like .. — Marium (@MariumHK) April 6, 2022

Most men do this when they don’t think of their wife as their equal. Fairly standard affair. — Naqqash Latif (@naqqash19) April 6, 2022

His tone does seem rude — Tahir. (@tahirhasan7) April 6, 2022

No. You're not the only one. Yahan hans kai bata rahai hen god knows asal mai bola tha tou kya tone thi🙃

Kinda like rude/badtameez towards the wife

+telling something onair she doesn't wants to disclose(Ap ko batana zaroori hai?)

Sahi tou keh rahi thi..itni ego ki kya baat thi😬 — Ruby Woo 🇵🇰 (@Rubaya54409629) April 6, 2022

pehli dafa dekhi yaqeen kren boht bura feel howa. or wo mana bhi krti rahi k mat baat kro but phr phr bhi is ny ye baat bataei — Talha Usman (@TalhaUs58272435) April 6, 2022

Here is the full video of the show: