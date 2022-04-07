Rashid Latif Makes Bold Statement About Winning World Cup With Babar and Kohli

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, are regarded as two of the best batters in the current era. They have been occupying the top spots in ICC ranking for years and both are match-winners for their respective teams.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has highly rated both cricketers and said that he can win the World Cup with Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and nine pieces of wood.

In a YouTube show, the clip of which the former Pakistani captain posted on his Twitter account, he claimed, “Give me Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and nine pieces of wood and I will win you the World Cup.”

ALSO READ Australian Captain Aaron Finch Reflects on Pakistan Tour

Babar Azam is currently the only batter in the world who is among the top five batters across formats. In the recently concluded series against Australia, he broke the records of legendary batters like Mohammad Yousuf, and Hashim Amla.

Under Babar’s captaincy, the Pakistan team defeated Australia in the ODI series for the time after two decades. He had also led Pakistan to the World Cup semi-final last year in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Kohli is a little out of form but his competence and ability as a match-winning player can not be underestimated.