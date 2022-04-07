Babar Azam Reveals His Plans for Break From International Cricket

Australia’s tour to Pakistan was a tough task for Babar Azam as a batter as well as a captain but he finished the series with a number of records and an ODI series win after a long time. While winning the ODI series after 20 years, Babar remained a tough nut to crack for Aussies bowlers throughout the series.

Speaking at an online press conference, Babar Azam, who was also awarded player of the ODI series, said that he will spend time with his family and will get back in the game after Ramadan.

While answering a question regarding team Australia’s reaction to the tour, the all format skipper said that every time he had asked the visiting side regarding the tour they all were satisfied and loved playing cricket in Pakistan.

“Every time I spoke to the Aussie players, they said that they are enjoying cricket in Pakistan,” said Babar.

Talking about the series, Babar said that the series was a great opportunity for Pakistan to try a good combination before the World Cup. “we have good players in the middle order who will be given opportunities,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was Australia’s first full-fledged tour after 24 years. Pakistan clinched the ODI series by 2-1 and Australia won the Test leg 1-0 along with the one-off T20 international.

While talking about the T20I match, Babar said the team should have maintained momentum and grabbed all the opportunities in the field after setting a below-par total.