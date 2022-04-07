Saudi Embassy Inaugurates Ramadan Aid Project in Islamabad

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the religious attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, on Wednesday, inaugurated the annual Ramadan Aid program aimed at helping the destitute.

The program consists of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman programs for iftar and distributing dates and copies of the Holy Qur’an and interpretations of its meaning of the publications of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Nawaf Saeed Almaliki, distributed the food baskets, luxury Saudi dates, and Holy Quran translated into the regional languages, including Pashto, Sindhi, and Urdu, among the needy.

The religious attaché at the Saudi embassy, Mr. Mutaib bin Muhammad Al-Jadaei, said that the food support program is an annual feature of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this Ramadan, 1,750 integrated Ramadan baskets would be distributed, benefiting 14,000 families across Pakistan. He further said that 12 tons of luxury dates, and 24,000 copies of the Holy Quran, with translations, would be distributed all across Pakistan through various Islamic organizations and societies.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan also reviewed the shipment and expressed satisfaction. With the commencement of Ramadan every year, the Saudi government as gifts to Pakistan sends large quantities of rations and other items.