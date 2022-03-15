PIA Reduces Ticket Prices for Umrah Pilgrims

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Monday, announced to reduce airfares for Umrah pilgrims by Rs. 5,000 as Saudi Arabia lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.

According to an official statement, the national flag carrier reduced the fare of return flights from Madina and Jeddah to Rs. 95,628. The two-way ticket on this route previously cost more than Rs. 100,000.

As per the statement, Rs. 5,000 have been reduced on Umrah flights from major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

The development comes a week after the Kingdom ended all coronavirus restrictions in the country, including social distancing, and wearing of face masks outdoors.

The Saudi government also lifted the social distancing condition in the Two Holy Mosques and all other mosques across the country. However, worshipers still have to wear masks, as the condition to wear masks indoors is still in place.

Now, the travelers will not require to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. They will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.