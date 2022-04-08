Affordable Samsung Galaxy M53 is Official With 108MP Camera and A73-Like Specs

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy M53, which can be termed as a budget version of the Galaxy A73 5G. It brings the same 108MP camera and 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED Plus display as the more premium A series device but with a smaller price tag.

Design & Display

The phone features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint reader is now side-mounted, instead of being under the display.

The smartphone is available in Green, Blue, and Brown colors.

Internals & Storage

The M53 is likely to come with a Dimensity 900 6nm chipset instead of the Snapdragon 778G found in the A-series. The chipset has not been confirmed by the company but since it’s a more affordable device, a MediaTek chip is more likely. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD slot.

Given the switch to the Dimensity chip, Wi-Fi connectivity is limited to Wi-Fi 5 instead of 6 but Bluetooth 5.2 is supported instead of 5.0.

The device will boot Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

Camera

The handset sports a quad-camera unit with a 108MP f/1.8 main camera without OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. While the punch-holed front has the same 32MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

Samsung Galaxy M53 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, similar to the A53 and A73. The company has yet to unveil the pricing details and list of launch regions for the device.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Specifications