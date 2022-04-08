Ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan Likely to be Appointed ICC’s New General Manager

Former PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, is likely to be appointed the new General Manager of ICC. Wasim Khan has been reportedly shortlisted for the role and will be interviewed soon by ICC.

Wasim Khan could possibly become the next ICC General Manager as Geoff Allardice vacated the position after 8 years. The long-held position was left by Allardice after his promotion as ICC’s CEO.

On the other hand, Wasim Khan left PCB after Ramiz Raja’s appointment as the Chairman.

The former PCB Chief Executive was also likely to replace Tom Harrison as ECB Chief Executive. However, he will have to pass up the chance if selected as General Manager of ICC.

According to the reports, Wasim Khan will be interviewed for the role next week in Dubai.