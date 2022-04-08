Australian Commentator’s Hilarious Comment on Babar Azam Goes Viral [Video]

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batters in world cricket currently. Babar’s magnificent technique and ability to hit breathtaking strokes all over the ground have made him one of the most stylish batters in world cricket.

While Babar’s exquisite batting is a joy to watch for the millions of cricket fans all over the world, there are a few fans who get a bit ‘overly excited’. One such fan of Babar is former Australian cricketer, Kerry O’Keeffe.

In a post-match discussion after the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia on Fox Cricket, O’Keeffe described his feelings while watching Babar bat. Former leg-spinner hilariously compared watching Babar bat to po*n.

“I am an old-school dinosaur technician, his [Babar] front shoulder, his front hip, and his front elbow with an open face, that to me screams po*n,” O’Keeffe stated.

“I just love watching Babar Azam bat, I don’t care if it is after midnight, I’ve got Babar on split-screen,” he jokingly added.

The 72-year old’s comment was enjoyed by the rest of the panel on the show as they broke into laughter.

Check out the hilarious video: