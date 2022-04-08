Khushbakht Comes to the Defense of Sarfaraz Ahmed Against Trolls

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife, Khushbakht, has defended her husband on social media after people started calling her husband “misogynistic” after his comments went viral on social media.

The Champions Trophy-winning captain along with his family were guests on a show, where they revealed some details about their marriage. During the show, Sarfaraz revealed that he does not discuss cricket with his wife.

After his comment, “Mera coach banne ki zaroorat nahi hai, mere pas already coaches hain [Don’t try to be my coach, I already have my coaches], went viral on social media, people started calling him “misogynistic.” Khushbakht responded by telling social media users not to meddle in their affairs as a ‘phuppo‘.

“To all the social media pages, calling him misogynistic and rude! He takes huge pride that we have witnessed our best days together! There are more moments I can share,” Khushbakht wrote on Twitter.

Lakin Sumjh dar k liye Ishara hi kafi hai#stopbeingPhupho!

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “I was already disturbed with my performance and then Khushbakht asked me to focus on my performance. It irritated me a bit and I immediately told her to mind her own business.”