Study Confirms Duration of Blood Clotting Risk After COVID-19 Infection

Researchers at the Umea University, Sweden, have claimed that the risk of experiencing serious blood clotting till six months after recovering from severe COVID-19 infection is extremely high.

These are the findings of a recent study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest weekly peer-reviewed general medical journals.

During the study, Umea researchers analyzed and compared the electronic health records of more than 1 million Swedish citizens who had tested positive for Coronavirus between February 2020 and May 2021 with 4 million Swedish citizens who have never contracted the viral infection.

The researchers found that the individuals remained at increased risk of experiencing stroke-induced internal bleeding two months after recovering from severe COVID-19 infection, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or blood clotting in the leg within three months, and pulmonary embolism or blood clots in the lungs within six months.

Commenting on the study, Anne-Marie Fors Connolly, the study’s lead investigator, said that these findings are good enough to motivate unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

She added that the risk of experiencing blood clotting after COVID-19 vaccination is much lower than a few months after recovering from Coronavirus.