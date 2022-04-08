7 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among World’s Best in Different Subject Areas

In an encouraging development, 7 Pakistani universities have featured in the 2022 QS Subject Rankings, which is a list of the top universities from across the world in different subject areas.
According to details, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad leads Pakistani universities in the area of Engineering and Technology while Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad tops the chart of Pakistani institutes in the area of Natural Sciences.
Let’s have a look at the rankings of Pakistani universities in each area.
Natural Sciences
|University
|Ranking
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|=213
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|=351
|NUST Islamabad
|=387
|Punjab University
|401-450
Engineering and Technology
|University
|Ranking
|NUST Islamabad
|=179
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|250
|UET Lahore
|=324
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|339
|LUMS
|401-450
|Punjab University
|451-500
Social Sciences and Management
|University
|Ranking
|LUMS
|=285
|NUST Islamabad
|401-450
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|401-450
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|451-500
|Punjab University
|451-500
Life Sciences and Medicines
|University
|Ranking
|Aga Khan University
|=349
Arts and Humanities
|University
|Ranking
|LUMS
|401-450
Criteria
QS uses five components to rank institutes in the World University Subject Rankings. These are:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Research citations per paper
- H-index
- International Research Network
The first two indicators are international surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess the international reputation of institutions in each subject.
The second two indicators are used to evaluate the research impact and h-index for the relevant subject. For the unaware, the h-index is also used to determine the impact and productivity of research. The data for these two indicators is obtained from Scopus, the world’s most comprehensive research citations database.
The last indicator highlights the international research collaboration of an institution. QS has added the last indicator in the ranking criteria for the first time after approval from its Advisory Board.