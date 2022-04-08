7 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among World’s Best in Different Subject Areas

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 8, 2022 | 2:25 pm

In an encouraging development, 7 Pakistani universities have featured in the 2022 QS Subject Rankings, which is a list of the top universities from across the world in different subject areas.

According to details, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad leads Pakistani universities in the area of Engineering and Technology while Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad tops the chart of Pakistani institutes in the area of Natural Sciences.

Let’s have a look at the rankings of Pakistani universities in each area.

Natural Sciences

University Ranking
Quaid-i-Azam University =213
COMSATS University Islamabad =351
NUST Islamabad =387
Punjab University 401-450

Engineering and Technology

University Ranking
NUST Islamabad =179
COMSATS University Islamabad 250
UET Lahore =324
Quaid-i-Azam University 339
LUMS 401-450
Punjab University 451-500
Social Sciences and Management

University Ranking
LUMS =285
NUST Islamabad 401-450
Quaid-i-Azam University 401-450
COMSATS University Islamabad 451-500
Punjab University 451-500

Life Sciences and Medicines

University Ranking
Aga Khan University =349

Arts and Humanities

University Ranking
LUMS 401-450

Criteria

QS uses five components to rank institutes in the World University Subject Rankings. These are:

  • Academic reputation
  • Employer reputation
  • Research citations per paper
  • H-index
  • International Research Network

The first two indicators are international surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess the international reputation of institutions in each subject.

The second two indicators are used to evaluate the research impact and h-index for the relevant subject. For the unaware, the h-index is also used to determine the impact and productivity of research. The data for these two indicators is obtained from  Scopus, the world’s most comprehensive research citations database.

The last indicator highlights the international research collaboration of an institution. QS has added the last indicator in the ranking criteria for the first time after approval from its Advisory Board.

