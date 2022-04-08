7 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among World’s Best in Different Subject Areas

In an encouraging development, 7 Pakistani universities have featured in the 2022 QS Subject Rankings, which is a list of the top universities from across the world in different subject areas.

According to details, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad leads Pakistani universities in the area of Engineering and Technology while Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad tops the chart of Pakistani institutes in the area of Natural Sciences.

Let’s have a look at the rankings of Pakistani universities in each area.

Natural Sciences

University Ranking Quaid-i-Azam University =213 COMSATS University Islamabad =351 NUST Islamabad =387 Punjab University 401-450

Engineering and Technology

University Ranking NUST Islamabad =179 COMSATS University Islamabad 250 UET Lahore =324 Quaid-i-Azam University 339 LUMS 401-450 Punjab University 451-500

Social Sciences and Management

University Ranking LUMS =285 NUST Islamabad 401-450 Quaid-i-Azam University 401-450 COMSATS University Islamabad 451-500 Punjab University 451-500

Life Sciences and Medicines

University Ranking Aga Khan University =349

Arts and Humanities

University Ranking LUMS 401-450

Criteria

QS uses five components to rank institutes in the World University Subject Rankings. These are:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research citations per paper

H-index

International Research Network

The first two indicators are international surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess the international reputation of institutions in each subject.

The second two indicators are used to evaluate the research impact and h-index for the relevant subject. For the unaware, the h-index is also used to determine the impact and productivity of research. The data for these two indicators is obtained from Scopus, the world’s most comprehensive research citations database.

The last indicator highlights the international research collaboration of an institution. QS has added the last indicator in the ranking criteria for the first time after approval from its Advisory Board.