The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has revoked the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022 that was promulgated through a Presidential Order earlier this year.

In a brief verdict, a single-member bench consisting of Chief Justice IHC, Justice Athar Minallah, has declared the amendments introduced to the PECA 2016 as unconstitutional.

This is a developing story.