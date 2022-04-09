OnePlus May Soon Unveil a New Mid-Range Phone

A new OnePlus device has surfaced online that may be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo3. Called the OnePlus Ace, it is already being used by the company’s COO Lin Fenshuo.

Fenshuo shared an image on Weibo posted via an unreleased OnePlus phone. Popular tipster WHYLAB also shared a reference image of a smartphone with the specs of the device.

WHYLAB claims that a device with model number PGKM10 may be an upcoming mid-range phone that has already appeared on China’s 3C certification website.

OnePlus Ace is expected to have a 6.47-inch OLED panel that will feature a punch-hole screen and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a new mid-range chipset also used in the Realme GT Neo3.

The phone will pack a 50MP IMX766 main lens. Other sensor details have not yet been revealed. The device will sport a 4,500mAh battery with a whopping 150W fast charging support.

The company has yet to reveal other specifications of the device as even this bit of info is an unofficial teaser. We’ll know more about the phone in the coming days.