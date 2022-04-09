OnePlus is Launching a Foldable Phone Soon, But You’ve Already Seen it

OnePlus may be planning on launching a foldable smartphone this year, but it’s not what you expect. Recent rumors have surfaced online suggesting that the OnePlus foldable phone will simply be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N.

Tipster Yogesh Brar reported the news claiming OnePlus is already working on a foldable smartphone, which may be a copy of Oppo Find N, given that the phone was only launched in its home country and has gathered a lot of international traction.

Oppo and OnePlus, along with Realme and Vivo are owned by BBK Electronics, which explains why Oppo’s foldable phone may be showing up as a OnePlus phone later.

If the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone is anything like the Oppo Find N, it is likely to feature a large 7.1-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The device will likely boot Android 12 with OxygenOS but we can’t be sure just yet. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Find N, and by extension, OnePlus’ foldable phone will feature a triple camera unit sporting a 50MP primary camera with a 13MP telephoto and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. While the selfie camera will be a 32MP f/2.4 lens.

No further information regarding the official launch of OnePlus’s foldable has yet been revealed. However, rumors claim that the company may be planning on introducing five new smartphones this year.