Mohammad Amir Set to End Retirement Thanks to New Government

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir is expected to come out of retirement from international cricket following Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja’s resignation after a successful no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mohammad Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2020 claiming that he had been “mentally tortured” by the team management which included head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Najam Sethi is once again expected to return to Pakistan Cricket Board as Chairman and Amir has a good relationship with him.

Earlier, Amir had also thanked Najam Sethi saying, “I’ll just say two people invested in me a lot: Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi.”

Last year, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Wasim Khan, also met the fast bowler for a ‘detailed discussion’ on his retirement and Amir replied, that he would be willing to play international cricket again if his concerns are addressed.

The former pacer had represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is and has taken 119, 81, and 59 wickets respectively. He was an integral part of the national setup before his retirement.