Shaheen Afridi Achieves Big Milestone in International Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi has completed his 200 international wickets across formats with the wicket of Aaron Finch in the one-off T20 match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Overall, Shaheen now has 47 wickets in T20Is, 59 in ODIs, and 95 wickets in red-ball cricket while taking 40, 29, and 40 innings respectively to achieve get there. Afridi’s best bowling figures are 3/20 in T20Is, 6/35 in ODIs, and 10/94 in Test cricket.

Format Wickets Innings Best Bowling T20I 47 40 3/20 ODI 59 29 6/35 Test 95 40 10/94

Afridi, who scalped two wickets in the penultimate over of the match has also become the only fourth left-arm Pakistani bowler to bag 200+ international wickets. The other three left arms bowlers are Wasim Akram, Mohammad Amir, and Wahab Riaz.

Shaheen is also the third pacer to have taken 200+ international wickets at the age of 21 while he is the fifth bowler overall to achieve this milestone. The other four bowlers are Waqar Younis, Rashid Khan, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Irfan Pathan.

Bowler Wickets Innings Country Shaheen Shah 201 109 Pakistan Irfan Pathan 203 115 India Saqlain Mushtaq 241 114 Pakistan Rashid Khan 245 122 Afghanistan Waqar Younis 249 115 Pakistan

Talking about the last game, the visitors defeated Pakistan by three wickets while chasing a total of 162 runs. Shaheen finished his 4 over spell with 21/2 while his wickets came in the 19th over where he conceded just one run.