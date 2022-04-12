7 National Kabaddi Players Fail Dope Test

Doping scandal has rocked Pakistan sports as 7 national Kabaddi players have also tested positive for prohibited substance use. Previously, a few weightlifters including Talha Talib were found guilty of the doping breach.

According to details, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation conducted doping tests of 13 players during the National Kabaddi Championship held in Lahore in January. It is understood that the Federation bore all the expenses of the doping tests that were conducted through the championship.

In the latest development, 7 out of these 13 players have returned a positive result for using prohibited substances. While the federation did not reveal the name of the players, sources revealed that 4 out of the 7 players have represented Pakistan at the highest level.

The federation is in the process of creating an inquiry committee to find out the details behind the doping saga. The final decision on the punishment of these players will be made by the committee. Further details on the matter will be made public by the federation.

Meanwhile, Talha, who was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs is facing a ban of up to 4 years from the sport. As a result, he will likely fail to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.