Olympian Talha Talib Tests Positive for Use of Prohibited Substances

Weightlifter Talha Talib has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs during surprise testing by International Weightlifting Federation. The 22-year-old weightlifter is likely to face a ban for four years after a doping breach.

ALSO READ Fatima Sana Officially Receives ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award

The Olympian came under suspicion when International Testing Agency along with International Weightlifting Federation conducted surprise tests for all Pakistani weightlifters in Gujranwala and Lahore.

Talha Talib among others was suspected of abusing drugs, however, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation had not confirmed the news. The official results have now been declared, proving that the performance-enhancing drugs were found in Olympian’s blood sample.

ALSO READ Fans Lose Interest in IPL As TV Ratings Nosedive

Following the doping breach, Talha Talib has been banned from Birmingham Commonwealth and the Olympics. Moreover, the 22-year-old weightlifter might face a suspension for 4 years.

Talha Talib won the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Weightlifting Championship, as he bagged a bronze at Tashkent last year.