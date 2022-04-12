Bookings Open: MG ZS EV Facelift Has More Power and Better Range

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has a new surprise for us in the shape of a ZS EV facelift. According to a reliable source, the company has begun taking orders for the EV in various dealerships across Pakistan.

The new ZS EV offers more than just a cosmetic refresh from the old model. Here’s a detailed overview:

Exterior Styling

MG has given the new ZS EV a significant makeover. Upfront, the company’s patented grille design has been replaced by a diamond-patterned panel. The company logo remains front and center whereas the charging port has been moved aside.

The automaker has also revised the LED headlight and taillight designs to make them sharper and more modern. Other upgrades include revised bumper designs and new alloy wheels that are designed to reduce the drag coefficient.

Overall, the styling upgrades coupled with elegant design and sharp silhouette make the new ZS EV one of the best-looking subcompact crossovers in Pakistan.

Interior Design

The interior is mostly the same, which is a positive attribute. It incorporates nicer materials like leatherette trimmed seats. soft-touch materials on the dashboard, and silver trim pieces spread across the interior. The circular vents, elegant steering wheel design, a smart-looking center control stack, and silver door latches give the interior a premium feel.

The upgrades include a 10-1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with enhanced graphics, a wireless charging pad, a fully digital instrument cluster, a slim climate control panel without rotary dials and wired support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In general, ZS EV’s interior is comfortable, intuitive, and a nice place to be in.

Performance

The new ZS EV has leveled up significantly in the performance department. Instead of a 44.5 kWh battery pack, it now has a 51.5 kWh battery pack. Resultantly, its electric motor now makes 174 horsepower (hp) and 280 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

The vehicle’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes all-around with ABS, EBD, and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

A larger battery pack also allows for a better range of up 429 kilometers as tested by the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

Features

The ZS EV facelift is loaded with modern features such as:

Dusk sensing headlights

Heated front seats

Multiple drive modes

Electronic stability programming

Hill-start Assist

Autonomous Braking

Regenerative Braking

Pedestrian Alert Control System

6 Airbags

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Jam Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring (among other advanced features)

Price

The ZS EV facelift offers plenty of upgrades, but of course, none of these upgrades are for free. The price of the new ZS EV is:

Invoice Price Rs. 7,017,000 Booking Amount Rs. 3,000,000

Like its predecessor, the ZS EV facelift is a promising new addition to MG’s lineup of cars in Pakistan. Although, given its hefty price tag and concerns pertaining to charging infrastructure, it is still a niche product.

Pakistan’s car market has a long way to go before it witnesses a massive acceptance of EVs. However, with the launch of the ZS EV facelift — less than a year after the debut of the original ZS EV — MG seems to be in hot pursuit of EV normalization in Pakistan.