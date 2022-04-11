Hyundai Nishat to Launch Elantra 1.6 This Month: Report

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) is finally set to launch a new base variant for Elantra in Pakistan. As per a recent update, the sedan will go on sale by the end of April 2022.

Hyundai Elantra has become a well-liked car in Pakistan due to impressive performance, comfort, and build quality. The new variant will likely compete with Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6.

It is expected to have a naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter Gamma II MPI four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 126 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and will be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The new model is expected to have basic features such as two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, climate control, a TFT screen in the gauge cluster, Anti-Lock Braking System, etc.

HNMPL will reveal the official information about the variant, its specifications, and price at the time of launch. However, based on rumors, Elantra will debut in Pakistan with a price tag between Rs. 3.8 million and Rs. 4.2 million.

Although the new Elantra will be slightly cheaper, it will still face tough competition in Pakistan in the form of Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6, Honda City 1.5 Aspire, and other similarly priced vehicles.

Via: Pakwheels.com