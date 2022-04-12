Mohammad Irfan Eyes Return to 2022 T20 World Cup

The left-arm pacer, Mohammad Irfan is aiming to take his place back in the national side ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Irfan believes that he is still fit to represent the Men in Green and will be a handful for the opponents on bouncy Australian pitches.

The 39-year old last played for Pakistan in 2019 on their tour of Australia. He was dropped from the team after the conclusion of the tour.

The tall pacer believes he has what it takes to don Green Jersey once again and his extra pace and height will be fruitful for the national side in Australia. Irfan revealed that he has focused a lot on improving his fitness and his hard work has paid off.

“I had fitness issues previously but I have worked hard on it. My bowling and fitness have improved over the time as I had hired a basketball trainer for me. My target is to play T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where I can be lethal with an advantage of extra bounce,” Irfan stated.

Irfan played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 4 T20Is for Pakistan in an international career that started back in 2010. He has picked up a total of 109 wickets in all three formats of the game.