Hasan Ali Keen to Learn James Anderson’s Biggest Weapons With Red Ball

Pakistan fast bowler, Hasan Ali, is in England to take part in the ongoing County Championship 2022 and will be available for Lancashire County Cricket Club where he will be pairing up with England great, James Anderson.

The 27-year-old is expected to play his first match for the club against Kent County Cricket Club on the 14th of April while he will be playing a total of six matches of the championship for Lancashire.

While thanking Lancashire management at the club’s press day, Hasan said that he is very excited and looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the legendary James Anderson.

“I would like to thank the Lancashire management for the opportunity. I’m very excited and looking forward to sharing the dressing room with their players; obviously we have Jimmy bhai, Jimmy Anderson, so I’m very happy and very excited.”

While answering a question regarding Anderson’s skills, he said that it is a great opportunity for him to learn from Anderson how to swing the ball both ways, especially with the cross-seam.

“Honestly, I never spoke with him before. But now I’m going to have a lot of questions to ask him. We know he’s a great bowler. He swings the ball both ways. I’m going to learn how he swings the ball both ways, especially the cross-seam ball. I’m going to learn it.”

Hasan, who has represented Pakistan in 19 Test matches, is also keen to learn the wobble seam, a weapon that the England quick had mastered after watching Mohammad Asif. Anderson has played 169 Tests with 640 wickets to his name.