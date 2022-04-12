Wasim vs Shaheen: A Comparison of Pakistan’s Top Five New Ball Left Arm Pacers

While Pakistani pitches are now known for producing pace and swing, the country has produced the best fast bowlers in cricket’s history from time to time who won matches single-handedly against top-class batting units.

No cricket fan can deny the fact that Pakistan has produced some world-class fast bowlers but the contribution of left-arm pacers with the new ball is something extraordinary.

Currently, Shaheen Shah is considered one of the best new ball pacers in the world. In this article, we will see the top five of Pakistan’s best left-arm pacers:

Wasim Akram

Regarded as the king of swing, Wasim Akram was one of those few pacers who has impressed everyone with his speed, brilliant lengths, and swing. Wasim had consistently bowled with the new ball for nearly two decades.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Achieves Big Milestone in International Cricket

Wasim was the first bowler in ODI history who got 500 wickets in ODIs including his famous spell against England in the 1992 World Cup final at MCG. Overall, with his ability to move the ball both ways, Akram took 502 wickets in 356 ODIs.

Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan was one of the very gifted left-arm new ball pacers who led Pakistan’s bowling attack after the spot-fixing incident. However, he was troubled by injury many times in his career which prevented him from going on to make the most of his abilities with the ball.

Junaid picked up 110 wickets in his 76 ODIs including his devasting spell of 4/12 against India in India.

Mohammad Amir

With a short run-up and smooth action, Mohammad Amir was once considered the next Wasim Akram who could trouble any opposition when in rhythm. He had a decent pace and his perfect in-swing to the right-handers was a lethal weapon for the left-arm fast bowler.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Slams Lack of Planning in Team Selection for Australia Series

Amir’s spells against Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson, and Dilshan in the first phase of his career and against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after his comeback from the spot-fixing ban are still cherished by fans. In his short career, he took 81 wickets in ODIs including his devastating spell in the Champions Trophy final against India.

Mohammad Irfan

The tallest fast bowler in the history of cricket, Mohammad Irfan is another contender for the title of the fastest bowler to have played for Pakistan. He was a nightmare for batters both on bouncy pitches, as well as on the flat surfaces.

For a man who had been more out than in the team due to injuries, Irfan took 83 wickets in just 61 ODI matches, including his magic spell against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup, which was also the first victory against victory Proteas in a 50-over World Cup competition.

Shaheen Shah

Shaheen Shah is not only the best bowler in Pakistan but also in the cricketing world currently. Shaheen is an exceptional talent who is playing to his full potential. He possesses pace with the ability to move the ball both ways which trouble the best batters of the current time.

With 59 wickets in 30 ODIs including his record-making World Cup spell against Bangladesh, he remains a regular part of the Pakistan team.