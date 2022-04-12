New PM Makes a Huge Announcement on Weekly Holidays in Offices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ended two weekly holidays, announcing that only Sunday will be observed as a holiday in government offices.

This was one of the few directives he issued after assuming office on Tuesday.

The newly-elected Prime Minister reached his office two hours before the official office hours and took his staff by surprise.

He also changed the working hours of government offices. The government offices will now start operations at 8 AM instead of 10 AM across the country.

More to follow.