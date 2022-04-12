GC University to Increase Research Incentive for Faculty Members By 600%

Lahore’s Government College University (GCU) has proposed a massive increase in the research incentive for its faculty members to motivate them to conduct more qualitative research in the future.

According to details, the university has recommended increasing the maximum research incentive from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 60,000. This incentive will be linked to the impact factor of the research.

The proposal was tabled during the 51st meeting of GCU’s Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) with the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, in the chair.

Besides, ASRB has also proposed to allow the faculty members of the university to take on consultancy projects. However, they will be required to pay 20% of the total consultancy cost to the university.

ASRB has also recommended opening GCU’s laboratories and testing facilities for the industry, private firms, and individuals to diversify the university’s revenue sources.

The recommendations of ASRB will be tabled during the meeting of GCU’s syndicate to be held next month. These proposals will take effect once they receive approval from the syndicate.