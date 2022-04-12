PCB Removes Imran Khan’s Name as PCB’s Patron-in-Chief

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s name as a patron-in-chief from its official website after he was ousted after a successful no-confidence motion by the united opposition.

According to the details, the newly elected prime minister, Main Shahbaz Sharif, has become the new patron-in-chief of the cricket board. PCB has now uploaded Sharif’s photo as the patron-in-chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that, according to the rules and regulations of the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Prime Minister is the Patron-in-Chief of the board.

ALSO READ ICC Rejects Ramiz Raja’s Proposal of Super Series Involving India

It was expected that PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, will also step down once Shehbaz Sharif takes oath but it has been reported that he is awaiting a signal from the newly-formed government.

It is worth mentioning that the patron-in-chief recommends the chairman’s name to the board of governors who vote for the candidate. Over the years, the PCB chairman gets changed with a change in the federal government.

In 2018, when Imran Khan came into power, he appointed Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman immediately and it is also expected that the former PCB chief, Najam Sethi, will again return as chairman of the cricket board.