PTA Whitelisted 9,816 IP Addresses & VPNs in 3 Years 

Pakistan Telecom Authority whitelisted and approved 9,816 IP addresses and VPN registrations over the course of FY 2018-2021.

As per the annual reports of PTA from the corresponding period, 3,500 IP addresses were for call centers, 762 were for video conferencing, and 248 for LDI operators. Furthermore, 5,306 VPN registrations were done during the said timeframe.

According to the report, in FY 2018-19, 576 IP addresses were whitelisted, and 81 VPN registrations were done. In FY 2019-20, 1,749 IP addresses were whitelisted, and 1,368 VPN registrations were done. Similarly, in FY 2020-21, 2,185 IPs were whitelisted, and 3,857 VPN registrations were done.

PTA, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board, launched an online portal for IP Whitelisting and VPN registration for software houses, call centers, and freelancers in 2021. The online portal was established to promote ease of doing business. Call centers, software development companies, and freelancers having at least one static IP address and verification letter from their business concerns can easily register themselves at this online portal.

Previously, call centers and IT companies had to route their applications through the relevant ISPs. To further streamline the whitelisting process, including online applications to facilitate legitimate businesses, a one-window has been established for PSEB Call Centers.